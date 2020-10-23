It‘s a good thing the director’s cut of Justice League is four hours long. There’s no way they’d be able to fit all these characters in otherwise.

Days after the news that Jared Leto’s Joker would be added to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the four-part miniseries version of Snyder’s cut of the DC Comics movie, comes word that Joe Manganiello is returning to the production to shoot additional material as Deathstroke as well.

According to Collider, Manganiello is shooting new material for the updated Justice League:

Back in May, when the so-called ‘Snyder Cut’ was first officially announced, Manganiello promised his fans on Instagram that it would include ‘the original post credit scene.’ While one could interpret that as, ‘there was footage left on the cutting room floor,’ our source explicitly said that Manganiello will be returning to the set for additional shooting.

Manganiello previously appeared in the Justice League theatrical cut’s post-credits scene, where he spoke with Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor about forming a group of super-villains to stand in opposition to the Justice League:

Manganiello clearly took the role of Deathstroke expecting it to lead to big things; he was rumored to appear in Ben Affleck’s version of The Batman, and would have appeared in a Justice League 2 had that original film been a big hit. Instead, those few seconds of screentime after the credits in Justice League remain his only appearance to date in the DC Extended Universe. We’ll see just how large his part in the expanded Zack Snyder’s Justice League is when it premieres on HBO Max in 2021.