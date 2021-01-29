It’s not quite faster than a speeding bullet, but it’ll do.

HBO Max just revealed that the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League — supposedly a four-part, four-hour director’s cut of the film by director Zack Snyder — will premiere on Thursday, March 18. Demanded by fans for years, the director’s cut of the much-maligned movie is now officially referred to as Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Warner Bros. also released three brand new posters for the film. The first actually plays up the idea that this is the rediscovered version of Snyder’s vision of the movie, which was completed without his participation by director Joss Whedon. (Snyder left the project during production for personal reasons.)

HBO Max

The next poster recalls the main teaser image for Justice League when it opened in theaters in 2017.

HBO Max

The last poster evokes the famous cover of Superman #75, the “Death of Superman.” (The events of that comic were loosely adapted in Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.)

HBO Max

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Neither Darkseid or DeSaad appeared in the theatrical cut of Justice League. We’ll get to see them in Zack Snyder’s Justice League when it finally premieres in less than two months on HBO Max.