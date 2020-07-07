Kanye West Approved To Build 52,000 Square Foot Mansion In Cody

Less than a week after announcing (once again) that he plans to run for president in 2024, Kanye West has received approval to build a massive 52,000 square foot mansion on his West Lake Ranch property in Cody, Wyoming.

TMZ reported that the zoning and building permits were approved a few months ago by Park County officials. According to the plans, Ye will be building a 10-bedroom mansion for his 6-person family (himself, his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their four children: North, Saint, Chicago & Psalm).

In addition to the mansion, the plans also include two underground garages at 10,000 square feet a piece, as well as the construction of two new lake houses.

Considering how much capitol Ye is pumping into real estate, for personal and business ventures throughout the Cowboy State, it would be no surprise if he and has family choose this new mansion as there actual permanent year-round home.

We personally couldn't think of a better place to raise a family than Wyoming.