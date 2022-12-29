Kanye West, or Ye, as he prefers to be called these days, has been going through all kinds of issues. At least his Wyoming woes are handled.

In the midst of his recent anti-Semitic tirades and praise of Adolf Hitler, almost all (if not all), of his business partnerships (GAP, Adidas, etc.), have ceased to do business with him.

To put things into perspective, Forbes estimated West's net worth was around 2 billion dollars in the first half of 2022. After Adidas cut ties with the rapper, his net worth is now estimated around 400 million dollars, which still makes him one of the most wealthy musical artists on the planet.

To further add to Ye's legal and financial woes, it was reported earlier this week by WyoDaily.com that the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services filed $75,400 worth of liens against two of his LLCs (limited liability companies), in Park County.

The liens state that he failed to pay workers’ compensation premiums while operating in Wyoming, specifically on his former Psalm Cody Ranch and his now-defunct partnership with Adidas, Yeezy Footwear plant. Apparently however, as of the end of November 2022, a workforce services staffer signed off on paperwork to release the liens, indicating West’s businesses had paid the premiums, penalties and interest they owed.

Although West's Wyoming debts have been paid, according to TMZ, he's currently being sued 4.5 million dollars by an ex-business manager named, Thomas St. John, who hasn't been able to him to serve Ye with papers.

