1 Dead, 1 Injured in Ford Ranger Crash Near Cody

A Wyoming man was killed Monday after the Ford Ranger pickup crashed near Cody.

The crash happened at milepost 9 on U.S. 14A / WY 114 around 11:40 a.m.

The Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on U.S. 14A and had just passed a tractor-trailer, at least partially, in the center lane. This according to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

"The vehicle drifted across the two westbound lanes and touched off the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right, crossing the two westbound lanes, the center turn lane, and the eastbound passing lane in a clockwise rotation."

"The vehicle tripped near the dividing line between the eastbound lanes. The vehicle rolled through the right-of-way fence and came to rest on the wheels."

The passenger, Mark Tate, 43, was killed in the accident.

According to the crash summary, Tate was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

This is the 109th reported fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2022 compared to 93 in 2021, 114 in 2020, 132 in 2019, and 96 in 2018 to date.

