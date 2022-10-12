A former Cody resident on Wednesday was sentenced to 30 days in jail for "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds" in the Jan.6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to federal court records.

Andrew Galloway also was ordered to pay a $10 special assessment, $500 in restituion, and a $1,000 fine, according to the sentence handed down by Judge Christopher R. Cooper in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Galloway, who now lives in Tennessee will be allowed to self-surrender for his incarceration, according to federal court records.

Galloway was initially charged with the "violent entry" count, defined as "parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building," entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a capitol building and

On March 8, Galloway signed a plea agreement to plead guilty to the first count and dismissal of the other counts.

About 900 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia for their role in the riot, and approximately 412 have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In federal court documents, Galloway admitted that he entered the Capitol building through a window near the Senate Wing Door entrance at roughly 2:30 p.m.

Court documents state Galloway can be seen and heard in a TikTok video yelling, "These are our streets...1776," and "Yeah that was us today. No that wasn't Antifa." He's also heard yelling, "F*** this government. This is our country."

Under the agreement, Galloway will allow federal investigators to conduct an interview regarding the events of the Capitol riot prior to his sentencing.

Additionally, he will allow investigators to look through his social media accounts on his phone or other devices

According to a criminal complaint, the FBI received an online tip concerning Galloway's participation in the riots. The tip included a TikTok video.

Galloway initially told FBI agents that he was at the Capitol on January 6, but did not enter the building, according to court documents.

