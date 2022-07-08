If your dream getaway in Wyoming involves horses, I have found a compelling option for you. It's a rustic cabin near Cody that gets visited by wild mustangs and I have pictures to prove it.

According to Airbnb, Johanna is the host of these sweet cabins. The listing says they are situated about 5 minutes from Cody meaning you're not far from civilization, but don't have to stay in the middle of it. Here's a little snippet of how Johanna describes her cabins:

My place is close to Yellowstone National Park, Cody Nite rodeo, wild mustangs,, great views, restaurants and dining, the city center, art and culture, parks. You’ll love my place because of the coziness, the views and the location... We have horses grazing around the property, they would love it if you would like to say hello to them. They are super friendly, but pet at own risk.

I predict you'll want to take that risk if you love horses. Just look at them and try to say no.

See a Rustic Cody, Wyoming Cabin that's Visited By Wild Mustangs

I'm not sure what the availability is this time of year, but the nightly cost as of this writing is $106. If you love being near horses, I would guess it would be worth every penny. Check out the full Airbnb listing by Johanna for more pics, details and updates.

