Kanye West Donates Shoes For Cancer Benefit Auction In Riverton

Super producer, rapper, fashion designer and recent Wyoming ranch owner, Kanye West is now adding philanthropist to his already impressive resume.

According to a recent story by WYOTODAY.com, Ye donated an undisclosed number of his Yeezy brand Adidas shoes for the Ron Porter Cancer Benefit Games Auction. The auction benefits Riverton high school basketball coach Ron Porter, who is currently battling cancer.

The Yeezy shoes range anywhere in price from $150 a pair to as much as $5000, depending on the model and year.

The benefit auction and game, which is Riverton versus Cody, is tomorrow (January 18th, 2020), from noon to 6:30 pm. Click here for complete event details and other items up for auction.