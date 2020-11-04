Kanye West Gets 59,781 Presidential Votes

I sat up all night waiting for his concession speech. I don't know, maybe he thinks he still has a chance. Or maybe he forgot that he was running and went to bed early.

He did put out a tweet saying that for the first time in his life, he was voting. I guess we can assume he voted for himself. Do we dare ask if his wife Kim Kardashian voted for him? I'm not going there.

It does not look like anyone in Wyoming, except West himself, voted for him. Here are the votes he took in, state by state.

Arkansas: 4,040

Colorado: 6,127

Idaho: 3,092

Iowa: 3,197

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7,654

Mississippi: 3,117

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,195

Utah: 4,311

Vermont: 1,255

Of all states, he got the most votes in Tennessee. I bet you didn't see that coming. He pulled in 10,188 votes there.

West posted a video of his own ballot, at a Wyoming poling station, where he wrote in his own name.

West ran as an independent.

59,781 Americans voted for him. Since West was not on the ballot in most states, then most of the votes he got were write-in votes. While a few states were still under 80% reported as of this writing, our count puts him at 59,781 total votes.

There is some speculation that when every vote is finally counted he might get a little over 60,000.

It seems that not even Mr. West knew that the American Independent Party put him on the ballot as their VP pick in California.

West claims and filed as having raised $11.5 million. But $10.3 million of that were loans to his own campaign from his own account. So I guess that goes right back into his own pocket.