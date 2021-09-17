Kanye West Releases New Music Video for ’24’

This has been probably been the longest stretch Kanye West has been absent from Wyoming, since he first moved to Cody back in September 2019. It has been with good reason though. Ye has been putting in a lot of work on his latest album, which is named after his late mother, titled "DONDA".

Earlier this morning (September 17thm 2021), West released the first music video off the DONDA album, called "24". The video begins with footage from the Ye's second Mercedes-Benz Stadium listening event and show's him ascending to the sky, before he rises into the clouds.

"24" is a very spiritual-esque song, which features church-like organs and his Sunday Service choir, which begin the track by singing:

Dear God, make it alright

Only You can make it alright

Dear Lord, make it alright

Nothing else ever feels right

Dear God, make it alright

Nothing else ever feels right

Na-na-na, nothing else ever feels right.

Kanye's Sunday Service choir were also featured heavily on his ninth studio album (and the predecessor to DONDA), "Jesus Is King", in addition to releasing their own gospel album, titled "Jesus Is Born".

One of the first and most awesome things Ye did when he first bought (and renamed named) West Lake Ranch, was a free concert he performed at outside on the grounds of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West with the Sunday Service choir. Check out some of the footage of that event below.

