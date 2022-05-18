UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

Natrona County School District Spokesperson Tanya Southerland said the lockout has been lifted and school operations have returned to normal.

"We appreciate everybody for their understanding as we work to keep students, staff and school visitors safe," Southerland said. "Thank you to law enforcement for their efficient resolution of the situation."

Casper Police Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said the law enforcement situation stemmed from officers responding to a report of a suicidal person at an apartment complex near the school.

Ladd said officers were able to peacefully negotiate with the person and that the situation lasted roughly an hour. At no point was there a threat to the public.

Kelly Walsh High School in Casper is currently in a precautionary lockout due to a "law enforcement situation" close to the school.

Students will not be leaving for lunch.

Natrona County School District spokesperson Tanya Southerland said in an email to reporters that the campus is closed to students, staff and visitors leaving and entering.

"If your student is trying to access Kelly Walsh High School, we ask them to please remain away from campus at this time and to go home," the email said. "Students and staff are safe."

Southerland stressed that school officials are working to make sure students, staff and visitors who may be traveling to the school for afternoon classes do not come to campus and remain away from campus.

"We are working with law enforcement and will provide an update as soon as possible."