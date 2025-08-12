Good News, Casper: A Fan Favorite Is Coming Back to KFC Soon

It looks like Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), is taking a page from Arby's playbook.

You may remember, back in February 2025, the roast beef king of fast food finally brought back their famous potato cakes after a nearly four year hiatus.

Now KFC is promising the return of their fan favorite wedges. They way they did it is quite hilarious though. They posted a pic of a wedge with the words:

Here, damn.

Personally, I found this strategy hilarious, because that is the exact way I respond to my own children after they've been bugging me for something for way too long and my patience has finally run out.

That being said, as a fan of their potato wedges, I couldn't be happier that they are returning.

If you visit the KFC website (at least at the time of this article), it hasn't been updated to say that they're back yet. I did receive a notification from their app which stated:

psst... surpise drop!Wedges return Monday. Mark your calendar. Prices & participation may vary; while supplies last.

If I'm being honest, the last part of the last sentence kind of scares me. I hope the wedges are back for good, but this may be one of those limited time only things.

Also, if the scuttlebutt is to be believed, KFC's iconic Hot & Spicy Wings are set to return as well.

We played, KFC. You did this right before back-to-school. I see what you did there.

