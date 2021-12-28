Kim Kardashian has been roasted on social media for plenty of things over the years. But you likely never expected that she'd get dragged for anything Spider-Man related.

Unfortunately for her, the mogul attracted the ire of Marvel fans after spoiling a pivotal scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home on her Instagram story. She has more than 273 million followers on the app.

According to People, Kardashian deleted the incriminating evidence from her story, but it was too late. The damage was done, and she became one of the biggest villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

Since uploading the spoilers, Twitter has come alive with users who had something to say about Kardashian's move.

"Why did @KimKardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her ig story like she don’t got millions of followers," one user demanded to know.

"After what Kim kardashian just posted on her IG story (I haven’t seen Spider-Man yet) - Kanye if you need help tp’ing her house call me I’m in. And I’m livid," another joked.

"I went all this time without Spider-Man spoilers JUST to have Kim Kardashian ruin it for me in her insta story," someone wrote alongside a teary eyed meme.

"Now why did @KimKardashian ruin Spider-Man for me," yet another user wanted to know. "What did I ever do to you??!!"

Check out some the responses below:

Just like that Kim Kardashian got her very own villain origin story, and it's a good one.

We don't want to reveal exactly what Kardashian spoiled in this post. However, to be fair to her, it was not a particularly well-kept secret by any stretch of the imagination. Rumors have been swirling about this scene happening for months now.

Additionally, considering the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home has already grossed more than $1 billion in global box office sales, it's safe to assume that the details were already out there if you looked hard enough.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the movie is on track to become one of the most financially and critically acclaimed of the year. In fact, it is already the biggest blockbuster success of the pandemic era, and it's been out for less than two weeks.