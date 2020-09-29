Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos With Kanye West Amid Divorce Rumors

No one seems to know exactly what is going on with the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian marriage. Just a week ago, sources were saying that Kim was talking to divorce lawyers over Ye's anti-abortion comments, but just last night (September 28th, 2020), the couple shared a very intimate date night for two.

Kim also shared the cutest family photos of all four of their children (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm), one which included their father, Kanye.

The last photo was somewhat confusing. It was an throwback photo of Kim and her younger sister Kourtney's ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, which she captioned:

4 LIFE.

No matter how confusing and rocky their marriage is at times, they at least appear to be working things out. Kim also captioned the family pictures:

How did I get so lucky?

She also shared some sexy lingerie photos which were actually taken by her hubby.

It's hard to tell if any of the photos were taken at West's property in Cody, Wyoming or if they were shot at one of the the many Kardashian properties in California, but one thing is for sure, at least for the time being, it looks like the West/Kardashian Clan are going to be just fine.