Landing At Devils Tower, Mothership Point Of View

Sometimes it helps to have a different perspective.

Below is the scene from Close Encounters Of The Third Kind showing the arrival of The Mother Ship.

Below that video is the reverse point of view.

What did that arrival look like as seen from the Mother Ship?

Sorry, we had to recreate this, not having any actual UFOs to work with.

But what did it look like from the Mother Ship's point of view?

We don't have any actual photos from the Mother Ship

So we recreated the scene using Google Earth and one Nasa Photo.