Natrona County Arrest Log (5/03/23 – 5/04/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Patrick Sanchez, 19 - Failure to Comply, Hold for WSP

Donnie Fox, 51 - Failure to Comply

Amy Wilson, 47 - Courtesy Hold

Taylor Nicholas, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Jennifer Krueger, 45 - Shoplifting

Scott Kobielusz, 30 - Courtesy Hold

Ronald Benally, 51 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Lisa Bennett, 28 - Failure to Comply

David Robertson, 30 - Criminal Warrant

Domingo Martinez, 48 - Failure to Comply

Ashley Moyte, 31 - Failure to Comply

Mark Strobel, 33 - Criminal Warrant, Manufacturing or Delivering Methamphetamine or Narcotics/Controlled Substance

Victor Deleon, 46 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Daniel Givens, 38 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication, Interference

