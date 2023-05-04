Natrona County Arrest Log (5/03/23 – 5/04/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Patrick Sanchez, 19 - Failure to Comply, Hold for WSP
- Donnie Fox, 51 - Failure to Comply
- Amy Wilson, 47 - Courtesy Hold
- Taylor Nicholas, 33 - Courtesy Hold
- Jennifer Krueger, 45 - Shoplifting
- Scott Kobielusz, 30 - Courtesy Hold
- Ronald Benally, 51 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- Lisa Bennett, 28 - Failure to Comply
- David Robertson, 30 - Criminal Warrant
- Domingo Martinez, 48 - Failure to Comply
- Ashley Moyte, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Mark Strobel, 33 - Criminal Warrant, Manufacturing or Delivering Methamphetamine or Narcotics/Controlled Substance
- Victor Deleon, 46 - DWUI - 1st Offense
- Daniel Givens, 38 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication, Interference
