LeBron James Shows Off New Toon Squad ‘Space Jam’ Sequel Uniform

It's been almost 24 years since the great Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes made basketball history with the original Space Jam movie. It's been rumored for years that a sequel is in the works with the current best basketball player in the world, LeBron James. It is now official. Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in the year 2021.

On Monday, August 18th, 2020, videos begin circulating on Twitter of King James wearing the new Tune Squad basketball uniform. It does look awesome. These will probably be flying of the shelves soon.

The original video (in its entirety) is shown below. The official LeBron James Family Foundation Twitter feed posted the short, 30-second video along with a caption that read:

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?!

@mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey!

LeBron talked about the importance of being involved with the sequel earlier this week.

With all the changes in release dates for new films because of the COVID-19 pandemic, here's to hoping it does actually come out next July. On the positive side, principle filming did wrap last summer, so unless Warner Brothers plans on some serious reshoots, we should get this long awaited movie mid-2021.