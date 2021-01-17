LeBron James and Bugs Bunny Look Shocked in First ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Teaser: Watch

LeBron James just gave fans major '90s nostalgia by sharing the first look at footage from the upcoming Space Jam sequel.

On Saturday (January 16), the basketball superstar shared a short clip on his Instagram account. The video shows LeBron and Bugs Bunny on the court playing a game of basketball, before a light beam hits the hoop and explodes.

"LET’S GO!!!!! @spacejammovie coming at y’all in just a few months from now," LeBron captioned the post. "I’m so EXCITED about this project!!! CAN NOT WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO SEE! @thespringhillco #TunesVsTheWorld #ThekidfromAKRON"

Watch the video, below.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will premiere in movie theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.

In August 2020, LeBron shared a preview of the jersey he wears in the movie.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan [Coogler] did that for a lot of people [with his movie Black Panther]."