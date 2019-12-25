Let’s Watch a Baby Bust a Move to ‘Old Town Road’

If you gotta dance, you gotta dance. That was a reality for a young girl who just can't help but show off her mad dancing skills when her favorite song comes on the radio.

This special car seat moment on Rumble featuring Ella Dooley will make you smile.

I've been on this earth for several decades now and can't come close to the rhythm that this little girl has already perfected. While 'Old Town Road' isn't exactly my jam, I can appreciate that little Ella appreciates this song so much.