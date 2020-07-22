Watch Two Horses And A Little Cowgirl Dance To “Old Town Road”

Getting creative is nothing new in 2020, but I think we can all agree this little cowgirl and her family took it to a whole new level.

The 2020 Scottish Dance USA Championships were canceled due to COVID-19 so the organization asked dancers to submit creative videos of dancers for a "Fling Together 2020" online celebration.

When I came across this darling little Cowgirl dancing the Fling to "Old Town Road" with her dad and brother riding horses in the background I knew I had to share it.

I have so much to say about her performance.

First, let's talk about her adorable outfit. From her felt cowboy hat to her boots and spurs she's one hundred percent dressed to dance.

Then when you see how perfectly her Fling matches the music...well, I appreciated her video all the more.

This little girl is obviously a skilled Fling dancer, and she doesn't miss a beat as her dad and brother twirl and run their horses closely behind her.

Speaking of her family, I have to give them huge props for supporting her in this performance.

From her mom filming the video to the dedication her brother has to the part he's playing (just look at those chaps), you can tell that they were all happy to do whatever it took to make this video stand out.

I think it's safe to say that hard work paid off.