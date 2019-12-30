Light California Snow Closes Highway, Wyomingites Laugh [PHOTOS]

We often complain about our winter weather, but it is truly hilarious to see how other states respond to the elements that barely slow us down at all.

Casper native Annie Barb Stevens shared these photos via her Facebook page of road closures on the highway leaving San Diego, California on the way to Las Vegas the day after Christmas (December 26th, 2019).

While we're sure the California/Nevada border probably isn't accustomed to snow, the fact they literally closed the highway on one of the busiest travel days of the season is kind of funny... from a Wyoming perspective anyway. People in Casper with rear wheel drive sports car still drive in this kind of weather unscathed.