You’ve Been Pronouncing Lindsay Lohan’s Name Wrong This Whole Time

Lindsay Lohan has made quite the splash since joining TikTok.

In her first clip on the popular social media platform earlier this month, she introduced herself to her followers.

"Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I'm on TikTok," she said, grinning ear to ear.

Watch the clip here:

But Lohan's otherwise innocent post sparked disbelief from her followers as they realized they have apparently been pronouncing her last name incorrectly for years.

The Mean Girls star emphasized the "o" in her infamous last name (sounding more like "Lowen"), whereas most people stress the "a," which is apparently wrong.

Her followers were quick to point it out.

"Wait. Lindsey “LOWEN”?!? I'VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?" one user wrote, while another commented: "Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life? I thought it was LoHAAAN."

A third joked that the actress clearly misspoke: "U pronounced ur name wrong."

Another simply wondered why Lohan had let people mispronounce her name all these years. "You look amazing!! Also why didn’t you correct our mispronunciation of your last name for the last 20 years."

Lohan recently broke the internet after she posted another TikTok lip-syncing her iconic line from the beloved '90s film The Parent Trap.

The actress, who played both twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the 1998 remake, recreated a moment between the sisters.

"Yes, you want to know the difference between us?" she mouthed. "I have class and you don't."

"You heard it here first. #theparenttrap," she captioned the post Saturday (Feb. 19).

Watch the clip here: