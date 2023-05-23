Little Girl’s Song About Growing Up In Wyoming Gives Goosebumps

A little girl went to visit your grandpa's ranch around the Ten Sleep area of Wyoming.

She was only 9 or 10 years old, at the time.

The ranch has such an impact that, at that young age, she sat down and wrote a song about it.

She titled the song Red Dirt In My Soul.

Fitting, when you see the hills surrounding that area.

Sage Palser is one of the three members of Buffalo Wyoming's Prairie Wildfire Band.

The song that you can listen to, and watch, was the one she wrote after spending time at her 100-year-old Great Grandpa Greet's ranch.

The lyrics and singing ability are far beyond that of such a young girl.

Sage is on the far right of the cover picture, in the video below.

The video is a collection of Sage, her family members, her grandpa, and those who helped her record the song.

I sent word out to Sage, who is double the age now, or a bit more, to ask her if she could tell the story behind this song and the video.

All of the pictures in the video are on my Great Grandpa Greets ranch that is about 20 miles south of Ten Sleep Wyoming. We used to go up all the time as a family and visit grandpa and ride. All of the pictures are various family members, most of which being my great grandpa, grandparents, brother, and cousins. I wrote this song in about 20 minutes one day, right after we had just got back from our annual week long visit to the ranch! It just kind of fell in my lap! This song was recorded at a little studio in Story, Wyoming. The pictures from the recording studio include David Stewart, who has become a grandpa to me as well over the years. (Sage).

The talent must come from Sage's family genes.

The hard work ethic was learned from the same.

These girls worked on their musical skills and were even writing songs together back in high school.

They have grown up since then and are working on building a career in music.

Below is their latest video release that they recorded at the Occidental Hotel in Buffalo.

In the picture, below, Sage is on the far left. In the center is Tessa. Morgan is on the far right.

One of Wyoming's most famous, infamous, interesting, historic and beautiful old hotels is the Occidental Hotel in Buffalo Wyoming.

Ever wonder what it looks like inside?

You can now get a full tour by watching the Prairie Wildfire Band's latest music video, which they shot all over the Occidental.

What a perfect backdrop this is.

The girls are from Buffalo Wyoming, and they can often be found playing their to local fans and tourists during music nights, in the old Occidental's Saloon.

So it's not like these girls didn't know their way around this old place when shooting their new video, which you can watch below.

Heart You Couldn't Hold is an original from Tessa Taylor and David Stewart. The lyrics of this song reminisce about the past while also showing the struggles of the present in the wake of an ended relationship and a broken heart.

Tessa, who is the lead singer in this song, gives us a surprise ending to this video that might make you laugh.

Their music is a fusion of folk, bluegrass, classic country, and Wyoming-style western.

Sage on mandolin, guitar, and banjo, and Morgan on upright bass. Watch them in concert and you'll see they all play multiple instruments.

The video they released before this they had also shot in their home region. In that video, you can see the Bighorn Mountains in the background.

Whatcha Gonna Do with A Cowboy was written by Garth Brooks and Mark D. Sanders and recorded by Wyoming rodeo cowboy and singer Chris LeDoux, offers an amusing perspective on cowboy culture. We’re LeDoux fans, we know plenty of cowboys, and we sure have fun singing this song.

During the past few years the band has been featured in bluegrass publications and their music has climbed the Nashville charts.

You can explore their latest album WHATCHA GONNA DO WITH A COWBOY at the Prairie Wildfire Band website.

When you click on their website link, notice the background of their cover photo. That's the old saloon at the Occidental.

