Natrona County Arrest Log (5/19/23 – 5/22/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Brennan Capellas, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Willie Jones, 40 - Failure to Comply

Trevor Cecchettini, 49 - Resisting Arrest, Criminal Warrant

Christopher Noah, 29 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Harley Davis, 32 - Failure to Comply

Shannon O'Neil, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

William Thew, 60 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear

Cory Kimbley, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Connor Tubridy, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Bryson Manthei, 27 - Bond Revocation

Luke Corlis, 40 - DUI, Driving While License Suspended, Right of Way for Emergency Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Keith Kuder, 39 - Failure to Comply

Matthew Pavey, 42 - Probation Revocation

Hokashina Fasthorse, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ethan Polk, 20 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Damien Pollock, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jordan Alegria, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Elizabeth Sterkel, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Autumn Beadle, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ronald Hanson, 49 - Failure to Comply

Levi Zitterkopf, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Anthony Lamb, 32 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Christopher McCain, 33 - Failure to Comply

Gideon Jackson, 19 - Walk Where No Sidewalks, Interference with Peace Officer

David Gray, 33 - Bond Revocation

Ronald Warner, 58 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Jennifer Myers, 51 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - .3 grams

Janelle Hunt, 34 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Christopher McGowen, 38 - Battery, Hold for Probation and Parole

Lucas Nelson, 42 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Matthew Riverkamp, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Scott Buddecke, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jada Staggs, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shawna Severson, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Cynthia Ehrler, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance

Top 33 Casper Restaurants Residents Want Back Now