Natrona County Arrest Log (5/19/23 – 5/22/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Brennan Capellas, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Willie Jones, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Trevor Cecchettini, 49 - Resisting Arrest, Criminal Warrant
- Christopher Noah, 29 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Harley Davis, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Shannon O'Neil, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- William Thew, 60 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Cory Kimbley, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Connor Tubridy, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Bryson Manthei, 27 - Bond Revocation
- Luke Corlis, 40 - DUI, Driving While License Suspended, Right of Way for Emergency Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Keith Kuder, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Matthew Pavey, 42 - Probation Revocation
- Hokashina Fasthorse, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ethan Polk, 20 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Damien Pollock, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jordan Alegria, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Elizabeth Sterkel, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Autumn Beadle, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ronald Hanson, 49 - Failure to Comply
- Levi Zitterkopf, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Anthony Lamb, 32 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Christopher McCain, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Gideon Jackson, 19 - Walk Where No Sidewalks, Interference with Peace Officer
- David Gray, 33 - Bond Revocation
- Ronald Warner, 58 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
- Jennifer Myers, 51 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - .3 grams
- Janelle Hunt, 34 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Christopher McGowen, 38 - Battery, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Lucas Nelson, 42 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Matthew Riverkamp, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Scott Buddecke, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jada Staggs, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shawna Severson, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Cynthia Ehrler, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance