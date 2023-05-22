One of Casper residents favorite summer events is coming back, but with a new name.

The Casper Art Walk is now First Thursdays.

First Thursdays, Casper Art Walk, has been a beloved Casper tradition for art enthusiasts, locals, and visitors alike. With the rebranding, we aim to inject new energy and excitement into this already cherished event, while keeping the core essence that has made it so successful. This exciting event will feature a wide variety of local businesses, artistic expressions, including visual arts, performances, live music, brewers, culinary artists, and more, highlighting the creative heart of downtown Casper.

For artists and musicians interested in participating and being paired up with participating businesses, we invite you to fill out the form at art321.org/first-thursday-casper or email us at first.thursday.casper@art321.org. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your talent, collaborate with local businesses, and engage with the community through your art.

We are thrilled to announce the participation of downtown establishments including Goedickes, Scarlows Art and Coffee, ART 321, The Drinkery by Cory, Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana, and The Gaslight Social in this year's event. If your downtown business would like to join the celebration, simply fill out the online form at art321.org/first-thursday-casper.

By rebranding, we seek to create an inclusive platform that brings together artists, art lovers, and the community at large. First Thursdays Casper will continue to be a gathering place for people of all backgrounds to engage with art, support local talent, and experience the diverse cultural tapestry of our city.

We invite everyone to join us for the first edition of First Thursdays Casper on June 1st from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Explore the streets of Downtown Casper and the Old Yellowstone District, immerse yourself in the rich artistic displays, connect with local artists, and revel in the unique experiences that this event has to offer.

To stay up to date with the latest news, participating artists, and event details, we encourage everyone to follow First Thursdays Casper on our official social media channels and visit our website.

