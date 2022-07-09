PHOTOS: Summerfest Returns to City of Mills on Saturday

Saturday was hot. Like, really hot. Like, step outside and immediately start melting hot. Still, Mills residents (and residents from the neighboring cities like Casper, Bar Nunn, Evansville, and more) gathered across the street from the Mills Town Hall for a day of food, frolicking, and fun at the Mills Summerfest.

From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., all sorts of people gathered by the riverfront to experience live music, bouncy houses, face painting, paintball guns, and those big balls that you can get inside of and have your friend push you around and it seems like a really great idea until you get out and then immediately throw up on the girl you have a crush on.

Not that that happened to us or anything.

Regardless, live music from artists like Aquile provided the soundtrack of this summer afternoon. Several different food trucks were on hand, serving up heaping helpings of bbq, wings, street tacos, and even pasta. Yes, pasta.

A variety of local vendors were in attendance as well, selling jewelry, art, clothing, and more.

Backwards Distilling Co. were pouring drinks for thirsty grownups, but there was freshly-made lemonade for the kiddos as well.

And did we mention that admission was free? While you still have to pay for your food and drinks (because duh), it doesn't cost a thing to get in. So if you're just looking for a way to kill an hour or two while listening to great live music and mingling with various politicians and first responders, this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Saturdays are specifically designed to be the most fun day of the week. We don't make the rules; that's just how it is. So if you're looking to get some fun in the (extremely hot, borderline offensive) sun, check out the Mills Summerfest.

Here are some photos from the event: