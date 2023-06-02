Annual ‘Fireworks Festival’ Returns to Ford Wyoming Center for 2023

One of Casper's favorite summer events, Fireworks Festival 2023, is returning to the Ford Wyoming Center this fourth of July.

In a recent news release for this years event, the Ford Wyoming Center stated:

The McMurry Foundation presents Fireworks Festival 2023 on Tuesday, July 4th at 4:00 pm on the grounds of the Ford Wyoming Center. Food trucks, food vendors, vendor booths, and music will fill the area as we celebrate America’s Independence Day.

The big fireworks show will start at approximately 10:00 pm. The Official Fireworks Festival soundtrack will be broadcasted on 104.7 KISS-FM, 107.9 JACK-FM, K2 Radio, Rock 96.7, My Country 95.5, and AM 1400 The Cowboy – all Townsquare Media Stations.

Food Truck, Food Vendor and Retail Vendor Booth Space is still available. This is an excellent opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products or services in front of a large, festive crowd. Space is limited, so don’t delay in reserving your space. Food vendors will receive approximately 30’x20’ of space for $250 and non-food vendors will have approximately 10’x20’ of space for $150. To reserve space or for more information, visit FordWyomingCenter.com.

Gates to the grounds of the Ford Wyoming Center open at 4:00 pm. Admission is $10 per vehicle in advance, $15 per vehicle at the gate, $5 per motorcycle, bicycle and pedestrian in advance and $10 per motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian at the gate. All gate admission is on a CASH ONLY basis. Advanced tickets are available online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at (800) 442-2256 or in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center Center.

Pursuant to City Park regulations, no glass containers will be permitted to be carried onto the premises. Coolers, food and beverages are permitted. Beer and alcohol service will be available. Must be 21 years of age or older and show a valid photo ID to enter the serving areas. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, sunscreen, bug spray, etc.