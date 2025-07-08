LOOK: Casper Folks Show Off Their Patriotism on the 4th of July 2025

Independence Day is more than just a federal holiday to enjoy a day off work and barbequing. It's also more than just shooting off and/or watching fireworks. It's the date that commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 1776, establishing the United States of America.

While it is nice to spend that time celebrating with your family and friends, it's also an excellent time to show off your patriotism.

That's why we went to our social media pages and asked Casper residents to share their photographic moments from he Fourth of July this year.

While some folks enjoyed the festivities at the Ford Wyoming Center, others traveled to Alcova Lake. There were some that picked this auspicious occasion to "tie the knot". There were even others that traveled out of state.

No matter how you choose to enjoy the Fourth, we wanted to see those photos, and this is the gallery of Casperites in all their Independence Day 2025 glory!

Casper Folks Show Off Their Patriotism on the 4th of July 2025 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke