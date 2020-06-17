July 4th Fireworks Still On; No Festival or Access at Casper Events Center

The 2020 July 4th fireworks display is still happening in Casper, but there will be no annual festival or viewing access at the Casper Events Center.

According to a press release from the Casper Events Center: "This year’s event will not include the traditional festival and there will be no parking or access to the Casper Events Center Parking Lot. We instead encourage the community to watch from afar in a responsible socially distanced manner... Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors and community partners, the show will go on in 2020. Now, more than ever, our community needs this annual tradition and opportunity to celebrate our independence."

No parking or public access will be available at the Casper Events Center. Please abide by all posted no parking areas surrounding the Casper Events Center and the launch site. Maps of areas to avoid can be found on caspereventscenter.com.

The big Fireworks show in the sky will start at approximately 10:00 pm. The Official Fireworks Festival soundtrack will be broadcasted on 104.7 KISS-FM, 107.9 JACK-FM, K2 Radio, Rock 96.7, My Country 95.5, and AM 1400 The Cowboy – all Townsquare Media Stations.

The 2020 Fireworks display is brought to you by The McMurry Foundation and Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia. 2020 supporters also include Townsquare Media, Visit Casper and Natrona County.