Local Charity + Local Business = Good Things For Casper Community

Brew For Thought is a collaboration between Wyoming Food For Thought Project and Skull Tree Brewing.

Wyoming Food for Thought Project began in October 2012 in response to a needed solution to the holes in the hunger safety net. Their mission is to create a local solution to hunger, whereby everyone - especially children - has direct and equitable access to good and healthy food all year round.

In recent years Food for Thought has developed an Urban Farm system.

This includes Food is Free gardens, production beds, demonstration gardens, composting, urban chickens, a seed library, and the high tunnels, dome, and four-season greenhouse for year-round production.

​It was out of this desire to create an Urban Farm system that the collaboration with Skull Tree Brewing was born.

To put it simply, Food for Thought grows hops for Skull Tree Brewing to use in their "Brew for Thought" Red Ale, and then the leftover products after the brewing process is complete is given back to them to use as compost.

It's a win-win for everyone, especially our local community.

There will be a Brew for Thought celebration tonight (Thursday, April 29, 2021) at the Good Food Hub, 420 West First Street.

It's an evening of food, friends, live music, and locally brewed beer, Brew for Thought – Brewed by Skull Tree Brewing with Cascade Hops grown at the James Reeb Urban Farm by Food for Thought.

This event will be a great opportunity to catch up with all the work Food for Thought is doing to Change the System for Good.

NOTE: Limited admission and they ask that you pay what you can at the door with a suggested donation of $20.