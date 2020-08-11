Wyoming Food For Thought Project is a charity that is near and dear to our hearts.

The mission of this local organization is clear, they strive to help fill gaps in the hunger safety net within our Casper community.

In addition to our year-round weekend food bag program, we are also a Summer Feeding Site, we provide free or "give as you can" community dinners, as well as provide cooking classes and workshops. We also manage a Food is Free garden, and offer SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks opportunities at our Food for Thought Markets.

This Saturday's Localicious event will be the 5th celebration of good local food for a great cause.

The evening includes live local music, food, and drinks provided by local businesses and vendors, swag bags for everyone, and a chance to win BIG with the raffle as well as other fun games and prizes all night long.

And we can't forget to mention that our very own Donovan Short will be the emcee for the night.

Localicious will be happening this Saturday night (August 15) from 5 pm - 8 pm at the beautiful Tate Pumphouse located on the stunning Platte River.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time, or at the event. The $50 cost of the ticket will include food, drinks, live music, and the swag bag. Each attendee will need to wear their wrist band so vendors can easily see who is participating in the evening.