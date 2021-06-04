LOOK: Wyoming Firefighters Rescue Ducklings From Storm Drain

Campbell County Fire via Facebook

Firefighters in Gillette were busy with a different kind of rescue Friday morning.

It wasn't someone trapped in a car following a crash. Nor was a family in a burning home.

It was six ducklings that found their way into a storm drain in Gillette near a truck stop.

According to the Campbell County Fire Department, Gillette Streets, Gillette Animal Control and the Gillette Police Department assisted with the rescue.

The department called it a "successful and happy ending."

Photos of the rescue are below:

UP NEXT: 10 Facts About Wyoming You Probably Don’t Know

 

Filed Under: campbell county fire department, ducklings rescue, gillette fire, rescue
Categories: Wyoming News
Back To Top