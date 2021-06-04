LOOK: Wyoming Firefighters Rescue Ducklings From Storm Drain
Firefighters in Gillette were busy with a different kind of rescue Friday morning.
It wasn't someone trapped in a car following a crash. Nor was a family in a burning home.
It was six ducklings that found their way into a storm drain in Gillette near a truck stop.
According to the Campbell County Fire Department, Gillette Streets, Gillette Animal Control and the Gillette Police Department assisted with the rescue.
The department called it a "successful and happy ending."
Photos of the rescue are below:
UP NEXT: 10 Facts About Wyoming You Probably Don’t Know