LOOK: Wyoming Firefighters Rescue Ducklings From Storm Drain

Firefighters in Gillette were busy with a different kind of rescue Friday morning.

It wasn't someone trapped in a car following a crash. Nor was a family in a burning home.

It was six ducklings that found their way into a storm drain in Gillette near a truck stop.

According to the Campbell County Fire Department, Gillette Streets, Gillette Animal Control and the Gillette Police Department assisted with the rescue.

The department called it a "successful and happy ending."

