Firefighters in Campbell County worked an unusual call Friday morning.

According to a statement on social media, crews in Campbell County responded to a report that a pickup left the roadway, traveled up a guardrail and up electrical pole guide wires.

The vehicle was nearly vertical by the time it came to a rest.

The Campbell County Fire Department reports that the damaged pole and its live wires were stable.

Crews were able to stabilize the vehicle and extricate three uninjured occupants from the vehicle in roughly 20 minutes.

At least the power didn't get knocked out.