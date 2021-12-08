Footage Shows Car Sliding Down Casper’s Second Street On Its Roof

Security camera footage from a Casper business shows a car sliding on its roof down Casper's Second Street.

The wreck happened at roughly 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd in an email said officers responded and located a single vehicle with one occupant that had "obviously" been in a crash.

The occupant was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation revealed that the driver was heading eastbound on Second Street when she became distracted, veered left and hit a concrete planter. The vehicle then went airborne, partially landed on a roof before sliding down, hitting a tree and landing in the street.

It's unclear if any citations were issued.

Watch the video below.