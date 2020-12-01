Watch a Hero Family Save a Deer Stuck in a Frozen Lake

If you see an animal in distress, do you just let nature take its course? One family said no and helped rescue a deer stuck on a frozen lake.

A husband and his wife noticed a deer struggling and decided to do something about it. This is what happened.

I believe this happened on a lake in Wisconsin. Here's my Wyoming observation: you need to practice your lasso skills, son. Not criticizing. Just thinking that your aim could improve somewhat. This, my friend, is how it's done.

All lasso kidding aside, nice to see a family choose to be Good Samaritans instead of just letting an animal suffer.