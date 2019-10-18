Lost Hunter Rescued in Wyoming, Flown to Hospital

Wyoming authorities rescued a man who became lost while hunting and had to be flown to a hospital early Thursday.

Kevin McDonald, 56, was hunting alone near Jack Creek in Carbon County when he realized he was lost. The Colorado State Patrol notified the Carbon County Sheriff's Office of the situation, saying McDonald had complained of feeling weak and having no food or water.

A deputy and members of the Encampment Search and Rescue team responded with assistance from a helicopter.

At roughly 2:30 a.m., roughly two hours after learning of the missing hunter, searchers found McDonald. He was flown to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.

Further details were not included in a Friday statement from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.