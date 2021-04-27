Skydivers Who Have Lost Prosthetic Legs While Jumping

One unfortunate skydiver did not even notice he had lost his leg until he was just about to land.

I have to go back and read that first sentence a couple more times. What a great way to start a story.

It should not have been hard to find the owner. How many one legged skydivers are there who have lost their legs while jumping?

FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK THAT! Apparently more than just the one! While I cannot confirm how many times this has happened, I can say that a simple search will come up with at least two lost skydiving legs.

The first video below is of a young skydiver with a prosthetic leg who's leg fell off some time during the jump. It landed in a farmers field. The farmer was plowing when he saw it and was able to return it.

The second story is from a Sonoma County Sheriff Depart Facebook post. Sonoma County California:

Today we got a strange call of a found prosthetic leg at a Cloverdale lumber yard. The deputy gathered the intact leg, checked the area and contacted some folks at the nearby airport.



Turns out that an amputee went skydiving yesterday and his leg fell off in mid-flight from about 10,000 feet up. After they landed, he and friends looked around the area but couldn’t find it.

Okay, so I guess this is a thing that happens now and then. Who knew? I wonder what else skydivers have lost. Pardon me while I go look that up. I'll get back to you in another post.