Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Rock Springs Stabbing

Detectives in Rock Springs have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man multiple times on Tuesday.

In a brief statement Friday, the Rock Springs Police Department identified the suspect as 26-year-old Alexander Cave. He was arrested Thursday for attempted murder in the second degree, which is punishable by 20 years to life in prison.

The alleged stabbing took place in the 900 Block of Walnut Street.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Rafael Magana. He sought medical attention at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after the incident.

The police department also reminded the public that all suspects are presumed innocent until after the case has been adjudicated in a court of law.