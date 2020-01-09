Man Dies Following Christmas Day Crash in Northern Wyoming

A Pennsylvania man died days after he was thrown from a commercial truck that crashed early Christmas Day on I-90 near Buffalo.

Andriy Yerokhin, 48, was pronounced dead Dec. 28. According to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, law enforcement was not notified of the death until Monday, Jan. 6.

A Volvo commercial truck was eastbound on I-90 at roughly 3 a.m. Dec. 25. The vehicle was descending a long hill known as the Piney Creek area between mile marker 42 and mile marker 44.

Near the bottom of the hill, the truck went off the roadway at a shallow angle to the left, entering the median, where it hit a guardrail.

The Patrol says the guardrail "impaled" the cab and sleeper birth, where Yerokhin -- the passenger at the time of the crash -- was lying unrestrained. When the sleeper birth was split open, Yerokhin was thrown from the vehicle, landing in the middle of the westbound lanes.

The driver was injured in the crash, but the crash report does not detail the extent of their injuries.

The road surface was dry and weather was clear at the time of the wreck.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.