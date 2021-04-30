Man Helps Elderly Gentleman Cross the Street in Downtown Casper

It's always nice to see Wyomingites helping others in our community, no matter how big or small the deed.

Casper resident, Tamra Bosco, caught one of these awesome moments on camera earlier this week (Tuesday, April 27th, 2021). She posted the following photo to her Facebook page along with a caption that read:

I saw this guy helping this older gentleman across the street. I don't know if it's his dad or what but he was holding his hand & it touched my heart 💖

Tamra Bosco via Facebook

Get our free mobile app

I reached out to Tamra to ask how she managed to catch this Good Samaritan in the act. She stated:

Absolutely! I was stopped at the stoplight on ash and Midwest and I saw the man holding the older man's hand and I thought how cute. Most men are so macho they would not do that or at the very least they would just hold his arm. It really touched me.

In these strange and crazy times, it's always heartwarming to see these types of acts of kindness. It really helps to restore your faith in humanity.