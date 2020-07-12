Man Killed in Friday Shooting at Alcova; Investigation Underway

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed at an Alcova trailer home late Friday.

Sgt. Taylor Courtney declined to identify the victim, but he did tell K2 Radio News in a phone interview Sunday that authorities have identified the shooter.

Courtney declined to say whether the person who pulled the trigger is being labeled a suspect at this point in the investigation.

The case is active, and the results of the NCSO investigation will be forwarded to county prosecutors for review, Courtney added.

He says deputies responded to the trailer home in the Alcova area at 11 p.m. Friday for a report of a fight. Deputies arrived to find CPR being performed on the victim, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtney did not say what led to the fight or what type of firearm was used in the shooting.

There is no danger to the community in connection with the shooting, Courtney emphasized.

Further details have not been released.