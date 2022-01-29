Walmart ‘Yodeling Kid’ Mason Ramsey Is Working at a Pizza and Sub Shop Now

Wondering what happened to the Walmart yodeling kid? We've got answers!

Believe it or not, viral music star Mason Ramsey is now 15 and still pursuing his music career while being a totally normal teen.

During the second half of 2021, Ramsey took a step back from social media and music. In mid-January 2022, he posted a message on Instagram that explained his absence and shared photos of him at a school dance, celebrating his birthday, at his job and jet skiing.

"Sorry I’ve been so quiet on social media lately," he wrote, explaining that he's "been living my life and took a step back from everything for a bit. I’m 15 now and a lot has changed since that day in Walmart. Hang tight because I’ve got big plans for 2022."

See his Instagram post below:

In a follow-up post, Ramsey shared a video he had posted to TikTok. The video was in response to someone who had commented, "Upgraded from Walmart to Subway I see," under a clip of Ramsey working in what appeared to be a Subway restaurant.

"Between school & work, I’ve been doing great y’all thanks for asking," the humble teen responded in the caption.

Both Lil Yachty and Diplo liked Ramsey's Instagram post.

After a fan commented, "Bro has a song with Young Thug, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus and you work at Subway?," Ramsey revealed in another TikTok video that he's currently working part-time at a local pizzeria and sub shop (yes, the location used to be a Subway), where he makes "the tastiest subs in town."

"I'm here working at the old Subway in town, actually it's something else now, we make pizzas and subs," Ramsey explained, before proceeding to make his favorite dish: a pepperoni, mushroom and jalapeno pizza.

Ramsey first joined TikTok in 2021 while promoting his EP Twang. He amassed 1.6 million followers on the platform, and his song "Before I Knew It" recently went viral, with thousands of users dancing to the tune.

Ramsey first went viral in March 2018 when he was just 11 years old. He sang "Lovesick Blues" with his signature yodel at his local Walmart in Illinois. The video reached over 25 million views and helped him launch a music career with Atlantic Records.

Watch Mason Ramsey's "Famous" Lyric Video: