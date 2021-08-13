Massive Fire Near Wyoming Border Threatens Communities

Several communities in southern Montana remain under evacuation or prepared to evacuate due to two fires burning in the area.

The Richard Spring Fire is listed at 170,303 acres with zero containment. Meanwhile, the Lame Deer Fire is at 5,427 acres and also has no containment.

According to the federal website InciWeb, the communities of Lame Deer, Muddy Cluster, and Rosebud Cut Across are in "go-now" for evacuation. The southern Montana community of Ashland is in a "be ready" stage.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the Northern Cheyenne Tribal School in Busby and the multi-purpose building in Crow Agency.

Broadus Elementary School remains on standby.

Also, the Colstrip Saddle Club can now take evacuating horses.

So far 12 structures, all secondary, have been lost in the blazes.