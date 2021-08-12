Natrona County Arrest Log (8/10/21 – 8/12/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Austen Bagner -- Serve Jail Time

Jeremy Caster -- Serve Jail Time

Kyle Crawford -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Daniel Crum -- Serve Jail Time

Shane Day -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Bur Gies -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Interfere with Peace Officer

Shawna Hansen -- Hold For Circuit Court, Controlled Substance Possession Meth x2, Controlled Substance Possession, Criminal Trespass

Noelia Herrera-Mares -- Marijuana-Possession, Hold for probation and Parole

Shyla Hoffman -- Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physical

Maurice Jepson -- Serve Jail Time

Klayr Kelly -- Hold for probation and Parole

John Knox -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Daniel Kubica -- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency

Nathan McCord -- Fail to Comply

William McDaniel -- Fail to Comply x2, Fail to Appear, Hold for CAC NCSO

Jennifer Myers -- Fail to Appear

Maria Orozco De La Torre -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Ramon Pacheco -- Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Lance Rutzer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Micheal Siepp -- Fail to Comply

Kenneth Stoddard -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Drive without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Vehicle Superintendent Speed Zone

Willie Young -- Reckless Driving x2, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police x2, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle, Vehicle Construction Speed Zone x4, Flashing Signals: Red