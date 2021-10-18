Mel Gibson Will Star in ‘John Wick’ TV Series, ‘The Continental’

The John Wick-iverse continues to expand.

With the fourth John Wick in production now, it looks like the long-discussed prequel television series The Continental might finally be inching closer to becoming a reality. The show will be set prior to the events of the films and explore more of the underworld of assassins featured in the franchise. (The Continental is the hotel where the hitmen gather and accept their assignments.)

According to Variety, the show has found a somewhat surprising star: Mel Gibson:

The Continental was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and is said to focus on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. The series will take place years prior to the events of the films, with Gibson playing a new character named Cormac.

Gibson’s career of late has been marked by as much controversy as work; his Wikipedia page is a laundry list of run-ins with the law, anti-Semitic comments, and allegations of alcohol abuse. Gibson did direct Hacksaw Ridge in 2016 starring Andrew Garfield, and appeared in supporting roles in the comedy Daddy’s Home 2 and the Hulu film Boss Level. Most of the rest of his work recently has come in low-budget and independent action films. Of course, Gibson’s bonafides in the action world, thanks to his work in classics like Mad Max and Lethal Weapon are surely what landed him this part.

The Continental series is from writers and producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, with the key John Wick creative team, including Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, and David Leitch, all involved as executive producers. John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 27, 2022.

