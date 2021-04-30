‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Joe Taslim Wants To Make a Sub-Zero Prequel

Joe Taslim, who played Bi-Han/Sub-Zero in Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat adaptation, is already dreaming of a future — and past — for his character. The Indonesian actor and martial artist has always loved the video game series, and playing Sub-Zero fulfilled his childhood dream. Now, he can’t help but picture what a Sub-Zero prequel movie would look like.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Taslim detailed how he would develop his character in a future project. “The most interesting path, in my opinion, is to do a prequel,” Taslim shared. “It would be a story about Bi-Han and his training in the Lin Kuei. When he got abducted by the Lin Kuei, his parents were killed. So it would be the process of him and his brother becoming assassins ... We would get to see two future Sub-Zeros in one movie, and that would be intriguing.”

It sounds like Taslim has a strong handle on the premise for his Sub-Zero prequel, and maybe one day he'll be able to develop it further. Until then, we can look forward to seeing him in the next Mortal Kombat sequel. However, since Sub-Zero met his demise in the gleefully violent Warner Bros. movie, he would have to be brought back as Noob Saibot, who in Mortal Kombat lore was the identity Sub-Zero adopted after he was killed in the events of the first video game. (The Sub-Zero in subsequent Mortal Kombat games is supposedly Bi-Han’s brother.)

“If the fans want this franchise to continue, then there's a strong chance that the next step for Bi-Han is to play Noob Saibot,”explained Taslim. “Fingers crossed, but I hope it happens because I definitely want to play that character.”

Mortal Kombat is now streaming on HBO Max and playing in theaters.

