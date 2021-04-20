Round one... fight!

If you’re on the fence about going to see Mortal Kombat in theaters this weekend — or signing up for an HBO Max account to watch it at home — Warner Bros. wants to seal the deal right now. They’ve posted the first seven minutes of the movie to YouTube, free for anyone to watch right now.

These scenes show the origin of Scorpion, played in the film by Hiroyuki Sanada. Rival ninja Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) shows up at Sanada’s village to threaten his wife and family. The sequence off some of the film’s impressive ice effects for Sub-Zero and a fair amount of its bloody violence. (This is an R-rated Mortal Kombat and this clip definitely proves it, so viewer discretion is advised.) Watch the full intro below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23. (That’s this Friday.)

