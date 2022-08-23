Mule Deer Foundation Launching New Beer With Wyoming Brewer

This week is a big week for the Wyoming branch of the Mule Deer Foundation. They organization has teamed up with Black Tooth Brewing in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper to launch a new special beer.

The beer flavor and style hasn't been released yet, but if you want in on the release you have a chance at 3 different events. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights this week, the events will be held at the different Black Tooth locations.

The money raised at each of the three events will go to benefit Mule Deer Foundation projects scheduled for the remainder of this year and to start the year in 2023.

Each of the three nights, there will be plenty of chances for you to try the beer and chances for you to bid on a great selection of firearms during the two hour event.

The beer is a limited edition beer and is likely to sell out quickly, so make sure you show up at one, or all, of the events this week to try it out. Black Tooth is donating a portion of each beer to the Mule Deer Foundation to be used here in Wyoming on future projects.

Tuesday August 23 at the Sheridan Black Tooth location 312 Broadway St Sheridan Wy

Wednesday August 24 at the Cheyenne Black Tooth location 520 W 19th St, Cheyenne, WY

Thursday August 25 at the Casper Black Tooth location 322 S David St, Casper, WY

The Mule Deer Foundation puts together events throughout each year to help raise money and bring awareness to the work done for conservation. The money raised in Wyoming, stays here to help in year round efforts.

Teaming up with Black Tooth Brewing Company isn't the first time MDF has worked with a Wyoming alcohol company. Over the last couple years, a strong bond has formed between MDF and Wyoming Whiskey, out of Kirby, WY, to give another special Wyoming twist to the fund raising efforts.

The money raised from the Mule Deer Palooza's, banquets, sell of the Whiskey bottles and other fundraisers has really made an impact on conservation all over the state of Wyoming.

If you'd like to help make and impact, becoming a member is one way to stay up on all of the projects, volunteering and fundraising events available throughout the year. You can find more information at Muledeer.org

