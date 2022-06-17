What’s The Best Way You Can Help Wyoming Mule Deer?

What you get when you combine Wyoming, mule deer and whiskey, is a great combination of conservation and fund raising.

National Bourbon Day was June 14th and a perfect day to pick out the next special batch of Wyoming Whiskey for this year's fundraising special from the Wyoming Mule Deer Foundation.

MDF Whiskey 2 credit: Jaimel Blajszczak with Eastmans’ loading...

The special 'Morty Living Legends' Wyoming Whiskey bottles was narrowed down from 850 barrels of Whiskey, to just 5. Mule Deer Foundation staff, Eastmans' staff, a few select volunteers and Wyoming Whiskey's master distiller all worked together to pick the perfect batch of Whiskey for the 'Morty' bottles from those 5 barrels.

There will only be 72 bottles available over the next year at MDF events all over Wyoming.

During the banquet season, the Mule Deer Foundation will sell the special bottles of 'Morty' to help raise money for the mule deer conservation mission. 100% of the money raised contribute to the mission and with the last batch of bottles, which were called the 'Popeye' bottles, 90% of the thousands of dollars raised when to habitat projects right here in Wyoming.

Some of the projects that have happened this year are fencing projects, habitat enhancement projects, migration studies and even mule migration tracking. Including last year following a mule deer named 'Del' during her long 140 mile migration from Red Desert to Hoback Basin. Mule Deer Foundation was one of the partners that funded the research to have a better idea of what a mule deer goes through as they migrate.

Buying the bottles and attending the banquets are just a couple of the many ways you can be a part of the mule deer conservation in Wyoming. Becoming a member, offering your time by volunteering to help out at one of the many field days or donating at muledeer.org

