Want In An Exclusive Club With WY Whiskey & Mule Deer Foundation?

In my many adventures of Wyoming, I've found a couple things that I really enjoy. Wildlife, the best scenery you will ever see and Wyoming Whiskey!

The Mule Deer Foundation has teamed up with Wyoming Whiskey to put out a limited supply of Whiskey from a special hand picked barrel of Wyoming first (legal) whiskey. Every year the mule deer foundation does a lot of work all over the western part of the U.S. to help maintain the mule deer population and to help fund these efforts, they hold fundraising banquets. The banquets are an opportunity for members and supporters of the foundation to get together, socialize and help raise money for projects, education programs, conservation efforts and all around health of mule deer. The Wyoming chapter of Mule Deer Foundation have quite a few events scheduled over the next few months and have teamed up with Wyoming Whiskey and Eastmans' Hunting Journals to auction off these limited edition bottles.

The Wyoming Whiskey Distillery is located in Kirby, Wyoming a few miles North of Thermopolis. When I was roaming across the state in late 2015, I noticed Kirby on my atlas. Since the town and my last name are the same...you know I had to check it out.

I'm glad I did, too! I stopped at the tasting room/gift shop located just a short distance from the distillery and got to taste the whiskey, buy a couple bottles and some swag. This summer I made it a point to return to visit...once again I'm glad I did. The tasting room has more options and there's more history to learn than there was just 6 years ago. I recommend you go check it out and if you're a little worried about the whiskey... they know the first couple batches weren't the best and were "a work in progress", but now they've perfected it and have done a great job!

If you like Whiskey and Mule Deer, you won't want to miss out on your chance to get an exclusive bottle of Wyoming Whiskey small batch at a Mule Deer Foundation Event. You can become a member and support the cause at muledeer.org Check out this video that shows the whole process happening.

